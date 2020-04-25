NAGRIC Executive Director Dr Chales Lagu Arrested in Mbarara

In short
According to a statement released by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the arrest is in line with investigations into the mismanagement of over 18 billion Shillings in NAGRIC and DB under the watch of the Executive Director Dr Charles Lagu.
NAGRIC Executive Director Dr Chales Lagu Arrested in Mbarara25 Apr 2020, 17:50 Comments 117 Views Mbarara, Uganda Agriculture Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Animal genetics Arrested
Mentioned: NAGRIC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.