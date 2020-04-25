EDSON KINENE
17:55

NAGRIC Executive Director Dr Chales Lagu Arrested in Mbarara

25 Apr 2020, 17:50 Comments 117 Views Mbarara, Uganda Agriculture Crime Misc Updates
Dr. Charles Lagu being led to the whisk away car

Dr. Charles Lagu being led to the whisk away car

In short
According to a statement released by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, the arrest is in line with investigations into the mismanagement of over 18 billion Shillings in NAGRIC and DB under the watch of the Executive Director Dr Charles Lagu.

 

Tagged with: Animal genetics Arrested
Mentioned: NAGRIC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.