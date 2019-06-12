In short
Officials from China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru have left legislators baffled after submission of two different documents in response to queries raised by the Auditor General, John Muwanga.
Naguru Hospital Officials Present Contradicting Documents to PAC
12 Jun 2019
Kampala, Uganda
Naguru Hospital Director, Dr. Emmanuel Batibwe with Regina Mugisa, the Hospital’s Principal Administrator (on the left) and Jacqueline Sandra Ongom, the hospital Principal Human Resource Officer (in the middle).
