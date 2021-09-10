Naguru Hospital Seeks More Land in Quest to Become National Referral

In short
Even at its level as a general hospital now, the facility is often overcrowded with bed occupancy now at more than 110 per cent. Dr Emmanuel Batibwe, the Executive Director says that although the hospital has over the years transformed from a small facility at the level of Health Center II, they have remained squeezed on a five-acre piece of land donated by the Kampala Capital City Authority.
Naguru Hospital Seeks More Land in Quest to Become National Referral10 Sep 2021, 17:41 Comments 70 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
John Musinguzi Rujoki, the Commissioner General, Uganda Revenue Authority at the handover event of hospital beds and other items on Friday.
