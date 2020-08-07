Kimbowa Ivan
11:50

Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy Struggles to Secure Home Ground

7 Aug 2020, 11:45 Comments 137 Views Mukono, Uganda Sport Education Report
Some of the boys at Naguru Police Soccer Academy center during a training session.

Some of the boys at Naguru Police Soccer Academy center during a training session.

In short
Isaac Sikubwabo, the assistant team captain of Police FC’s Under-17 team says the academy requires both moral and financial support to improve its ability to identify and promote talent in the country.

 

Tagged with: Naguru Police Kids Soccer Academy Struggling to Find Permanent Training Ground Naguru police kid’s soccer academy
Mentioned: Naguru Soccer Academy

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.