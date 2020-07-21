Christopher Kisekka
Najjeera Progressive School Closed after 32-years of Existence

21 Jul 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Najjera progressive school is indefinitely closing

In short
Andrew Timothy Nsamba, the school director says that after a comprehensive analysis of the business viability, he is certain that the school cannot survive the shutdown measures alongside other pre-existing pressures. His pronouncement comes as the last nail burying years of history for thousands of children whose foundation is traced there.

 

