Nakaayi to Lead Uganda’s Middle Distance Runners to Tokyo Olympics

The team will be led by world 800m champion Halima Nakaayi. Her trainingpartner Winnie Nanyondo who took part in the last edition of the summer games that took place in Brazil, is one of the few athletes who will participate in a double, competing in the 800M and 1500M races.
Nakaayi to Lead Uganda’s Middle Distance Runners to Tokyo Olympics8 Jul 2021, 16:11 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Analysis
