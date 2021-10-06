Nakalema Investigates Ownership of 70 Schools in Northern Region

In short
Johnson Gakumba, the Bishop of Northern Uganda, says that there are also other schools in Amuru, Omoro and Nwoya districts whose ownership is being contested by either the churches or the communities. He asks religious leaders to join hands to resolve the disputes amicably.
6 Oct 2021
Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema consulting Archbishop John Baptist Odama during a meeting -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
