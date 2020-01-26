Nakalema Lauds Drop in Uganda’s Corruption Rank

In short
Lt Col Nakalema told Uganda Radio Network that the recent ranking as captured in the just-released Corruption Perception Index, a global report by Transparency International, was a little bit impressive. According to the index, Uganda moved 12 places from 149th position to 137, on a scale of 180 countries.
Nakalema Lauds Drop in Uganda’s Corruption Rank26 Jan 2020, 14:19 Comments 91 Views Wakiso, Uganda Misc Report
Appointed on Anti-Corruption graft Maj Edith Nakalema (C) with President Museveni Login to license this image from 1$.
