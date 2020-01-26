Christopher Kisekka
Nakalema Lauds Drop in Uganda’s Corruption Rank

26 Jan 2020
Appointed on Anti-Corruption graft Maj Edith Nakalema (C) with President Museveni The Observer

Appointed on Anti-Corruption graft Maj Edith Nakalema (C) with President Museveni

Lt Col Nakalema told Uganda Radio Network that the recent ranking as captured in the just-released Corruption Perception Index, a global report by Transparency International, was a little bit impressive. According to the index, Uganda moved 12 places from 149th position to 137, on a scale of 180 countries.

 

