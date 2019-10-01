In short
The team also intends to retrieve a file from Kitgum Central Police station for delivery to Police Headquarters for further investigation on allegations that a prominent Lawyer, Jude Ogik swindled Shillings 1 billion meant for compensating Pajimo community members.
Nakalema's Team Raids Lamwo, Kitgum Districts Over Corruption Allegations
Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega welcomed the investigation into corruption allegation by the State House Anti Corruption Unit. By Julius Ocungi
