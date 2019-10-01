Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega welcomed the investigation into corruption allegation by the State House Anti Corruption Unit. By Julius Ocungi

In short

The team also intends to retrieve a file from Kitgum Central Police station for delivery to Police Headquarters for further investigation on allegations that a prominent Lawyer, Jude Ogik swindled Shillings 1 billion meant for compensating Pajimo community members.