Julius Ocungi
21:39

Nakalema’s Team Raids Lamwo, Kitgum Districts Over Corruption Allegations Top story

1 Oct 2019, 21:35 Comments 133 Views Lamwo, Uganda Local government Northern Updates
Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega welcomed the investigation into corruption allegation by the State House Anti Corruption Unit. By Julius Ocungi

Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega welcomed the investigation into corruption allegation by the State House Anti Corruption Unit. By Julius Ocungi

In short
The team also intends to retrieve a file from Kitgum Central Police station for delivery to Police Headquarters for further investigation on allegations that a prominent Lawyer, Jude Ogik swindled Shillings 1 billion meant for compensating Pajimo community members.

 

Tagged with: Agaru Sacco Lamwo Resident District Commissioner Nabinson Kidega Lt Col Edith Nakalema corruption allegation
Mentioned: Lamwo Town Council state house anti-corruption unit

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.