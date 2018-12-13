Salume Among
08:01

HIV Infections Escalate in Nakaloke Town Council Top story

13 Dec 2018, 07:16 Comments 152 Views Mbale, Uganda Health Analysis
The Mbale Mayor, Mutwalib Zandya Mafabi Ahmed Wetaka

The Mbale Mayor, Mutwalib Zandya Mafabi Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Hakim Maliro, a Village Health Team member in Nakaloke town council, says previously they would record between two to three new HIV cases a month.

 

Tagged with: hiv health
Mentioned: nakaloke town council faridah namatome clinical officer mbale district hakim maliro village health team arvs imam magade mafabi charge of nakaloke health center south sudan soroti highway imam mafabi

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.