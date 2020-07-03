AYUBU KIRINYA
12:45

Nakaloke Town Clerk on the Spot for Giving Away Town Council Land

3 Jul 2020, 12:34 Comments 93 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Misc Updates

In short
Alon Mulyanyuma, the town clerk Nakaloke town council in Mbale district has been accused for conniving with a section of councilors in the town council and gave away part of land hosting the town council headquarters and part of land hosting the police station.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.