Nakaloke Town Clerk on the Spot for Giving Away Town Council Land

In short
Alon Mulyanyuma, the town clerk Nakaloke town council in Mbale district has been accused for conniving with a section of councilors in the town council and gave away part of land hosting the town council headquarters and part of land hosting the police station.
Nakaloke Town Clerk on the Spot for Giving Away Town Council Land3 Jul 2020, 12:34 Comments 93 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
In short
