Edward Eninu
15:54

Nakapiripirit Leaders Decry Low Revenue Collection

24 Sep 2018, 15:54 Comments 118 Views Nakapiripirit, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
John Nangiro, the district chairman Nakapiripirit in his office. Edward Eninu

John Nangiro, the district chairman Nakapiripirit in his office. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to the Auditor Generals Report for the financial year 2017/2018, indicates that the district collected only 135 million shillings out of an estimate of 177 million Shillings in local revenue.

 

Tagged with: local revenue collection gap john stephen kasadha deputy cao nakapiripirit john nangiro lcv nakapiripirit auditor general john muwanga
Mentioned: nakapiripirit local government ministry of local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.