Sande Lokii Samaria, 61, a retired Police Sergeant broke down before the Commission while speaking about her land that was reportedly given to Nakapiripirit Primary School without her knowledge. Sande explained that the land grabbers left her family without any land or bother to explain their actions.
Nakapiripirit Residents Pin Gov't Institutions, Church for Land Grabbing Top story12 Jul 2019, 16:28 Comments 168 Views Nakapiripirit, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
