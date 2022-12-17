Nakapiripirit Struggles to Enforce Livestock Quarantine

In short
In October, the Animal Husbandry Ministry temporarily imposed an animal quarantine on the district following the reported cases of the FMD.
Nakapiripirit Struggles to Enforce Livestock Quarantine17 Dec 2022, 10:29 Comments 79 Views Local government Agriculture Report
In short
Tagged with: Nakaipiripirit district influx of animals in the district leaders struggle to contain FMD unvaccinated cows
Mentioned: ministry of animals husbandry
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.