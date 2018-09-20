In short
Richard Okulo, a senior clinical officer in Nakapiripirit who allegedly received an extra 900, 000 shillings denies receiving excess pay in his account. Okulo claims that instead, he was underpaid following the salary enhancements announced by government for health workers.
Nakapiripirit to Recover Excess Salary from Staff
Administrative block for Nakapiripirit District Local Government. Login to license this image from 1$.
