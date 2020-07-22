In short
Kadama are a minority community of Nakapiripirt district in Karamoja sub region. They live around Mount Kinei in the far East of district bordering Amudat as well as Kenya. According to Hon. Esther Anyakun, the Woman MP Nakapiripirit, the community needs affirmative representation in the parliament through their own constituency in order to address political representation.
Nakapiritpirit Leaders Divided Over New Chekwi Constituency
22 Jul 2020
