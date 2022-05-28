Brian Luwaga
Nakaseke Abandons Metallic Signposts Over Vandalism

28 May 2022 Nakaseke, Uganda

In short
Koomu Ignatius Kiwanuka the LC 5 Chairperson of Nakaseke district says that the wooden signposts can serve the required time of two years for accountability and they are not vandalized like metallic signposts.

 

