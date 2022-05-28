Nakaseke Abandons Metallic Signposts Over Vandalism

In short
Koomu Ignatius Kiwanuka the LC 5 Chairperson of Nakaseke district says that the wooden signposts can serve the required time of two years for accountability and they are not vandalized like metallic signposts.
Nakaseke Abandons Metallic Signposts Over Vandalism28 May 2022, 14:07 Comments 116 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Crime Updates
Mentioned: Uganda National Roads Authority - UNRA,
