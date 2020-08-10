Nakaseke Bans Visitors In Health Center Wards After 5th COVID-19 Case

In short
According to circular issued by District Health Officer Khellen Evelyn Musiime,every patient admitted must be attended by one attendant and no visitor should be allowed in wards across all health facilities.
File Photo; A resident leaving Nakaseke Hospital . All attendants and patients have been directed to put on masks
