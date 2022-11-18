Brian Luwaga
Nakaseke District Commits 2% of Its Budget On Neonatal Care

18 Nov 2022 Nakaseke, Uganda
A health worker at Kiwoko hospital looking after a premature baby who is 800 grams

In short
According to Nakaseke health department, about 8,416 newborns were registered in the financial year 2021/22 of which 7.6% (639) were premature babies.

 

