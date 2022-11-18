Nakaseke District Commits 2% of Its Budget On Neonatal Care

In short
According to Nakaseke health department, about 8,416 newborns were registered in the financial year 2021/22 of which 7.6% (639) were premature babies.
Nakaseke District Commits 2% of Its Budget On Neonatal Care18 Nov 2022, 11:49 Comments 130 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: World Prematurity Day 2022 neonatal care services
Mentioned: Ministry Of Health Nakaseke hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Units Special Care Baby Units kiwoko hospital
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.