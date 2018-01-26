Nakaseke District Health Officer Sacked

Dr Badru Ssesimba (in blue shirt) overseeing heath workers who were disinfecting a house in Butalangu Town. Its one of last assignments before he was sacked Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

In her letter dated January 19, 2018, Mutabazi directed Dr Ssesimba to handover the office and government property in his possession to Alexander Kikwaya, the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer before leaving his office. She added that the handover must be witnessed by the Internal Auditor.