Brian Luwaga
20:29

Nakaseke District Revises Budget Estimates amidst Local Revenue Loss

17 Jul 2020, 20:28 Comments 98 Views Business and finance Analysis

In short
According to the approved performance contract signed between Nakaseke district and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the district leadership has committed to collect 885,462,000 Shillings as local revenue for this financial year 2020/21.

 

Tagged with: Livestock quarantine in Nakaseke performance contracts
Mentioned: Foot and Mouth Disease

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.