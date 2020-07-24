Brian Luwaga
Nakaseke District Struggles to Acquire Land For Seed Secondary Schools

24 Jul 2020 Nakaseke, Uganda
A sign post for Nakaseke district headquarters located in Butalangu town

In short
Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka the LCV Chairperson Nakaseke explains that residents are no longer willing to offer free land for school projects neither does the district has money to procure land from the residents.

 

