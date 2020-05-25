In short
Richard Mavuma, the Nakaseke District Secretary for Finance says that the plans were thwarted when the Uganda Road Fund scaled-down funding to Local governments. Mavuma made reference to a circular issued on May 11, 2020, indicating that the Road Find will not make financial releases for the fourth quarter.
Nakaseke District Suspends Road Works After Budget Cuts
A motoryclist being helped to cross a bridge that collapsed at Lugogo swamp which connects Nakaseke to Luweero district
