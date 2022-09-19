In short
As result, Nakayenga says that the committee recommended and the council approved a resolution to use terrazzo on the construction of floors instead of cement to address part of the cause of rampant cracks in the buildings.
Nakaseke District to Use Terrazzo to Build Classroom Floors in Government Schools
In short
