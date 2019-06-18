Brian Luwaga
Nakaseke Hospital Restores Water As UGX 300M Pump Lies Idle Top story

18 Jun 2019, 08:32 Comments 165 Views Health Misc Updates
Solar Powered Water pump which failed to work

David Ssemakula, the administrator of Nakaseke Hospital, says they secured Shillings 20 million that was used to replace the electric water pump. He said the electric water pump broke down because of power outages and the solar powered machine was also faulty.

 

