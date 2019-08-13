In short
Mariam Kaberuka, the chairperson Nakaseke hospital Management Committee, says a survey done by health inspector shows negligence on the part of the occupants, which explains the sorry state of the staff quarters.
Nakaseke Hospital Staff Face Eviction from Quarters Over Poor Hygiene Top story13 Aug 2019, 21:23 Comments 149 Views Nakaseke District, Uganda Environment Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Public health act eviction notice overgrown bushes
Mentioned: nakaseke hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.