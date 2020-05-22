Brian Luwaga
Nakaseke Hospital Struggles to Feed Contacts of Covid-19 Positive Truck Driver

22 May 2020, 14:09 Comments 156 Views Nakaseke, Uganda Health Misc Updates
File Photo; The Side view of Nakaseke hospital where 33 contacts are quarantined

Ntumwa Matovu the Nakaseke Hospital Administrator says that so as to save the contacts from dying from starvation, they have resolved to ask a local hotel to supply food to the contacts on credit but they don’t have a vote to clear the debt.

 

