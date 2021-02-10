In short
Koomu explains that he has been at the forefront of fighting land grabbers together with Nakaseke South MP, Luttamaguzi Ssemakula leaving some leaders questioning his loyalty to the NRM Party. According to Koomu, he has spoken out on injustices that have threatened Bibanja owners and addressed several issues to Museveni without fear or favor.
Nakaseke LC V Chairperson: Standing Up for People's Rights Won Me Fourth Term
