MPs Grill Nakaseke Officials Over Mismanagement of Semuto Health Center Top story

1 Feb 2018, 07:56 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
Parliament's Health Committee. Olive Nakatudde

Joel Ssebikaali, the Ntwetwe County MP noted that the committee found rubbish in the health center compound, which clearly indicated that the facility hadnt been cleaned through out the week. He asked Kakeeto to resign and save the health facility from further deterioration.

 

