Nakaseke Residents Got A Raw Deal from Supporting NRA War –Amuriat

In short
Nakaseke districts was the epicentre of the National Resistance Army -NRA Liberation War of 1981-1986 that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power. The area has been voting for President Yoweri Museveni over the years, and gave him 76.2 per cent of the vote in 2016 against Dr Kizza Besigye’s 21.2 per cent.
Nakaseke Residents Got A Raw Deal from Supporting NRA War –Amuriat3 Jan 2021, 07:50 Comments 185 Views Nakaseke, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
In short
Tagged with: FDC Presidential Candidate Patrick Amuriat compensation of nra war veterans poor service delivery
Mentioned: Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.