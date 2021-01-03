Nakaseke Residents Got A Raw Deal from Supporting NRA War –Amuriat

In short

Nakaseke districts was the epicentre of the National Resistance Army -NRA Liberation War of 1981-1986 that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power. The area has been voting for President Yoweri Museveni over the years, and gave him 76.2 per cent of the vote in 2016 against Dr Kizza Besigye’s 21.2 per cent.