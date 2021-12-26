Brian Luwaga
12:04

Nakasongola Authorities Accuse UPDF Officers of Violating Ban on Night Animal Movement

26 Dec 2021, 12:01 Comments 136 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Updates
Heads of cattle drinking water at Wabbale dam in Nakasongola district. The animals are at risk of theft .

In short
Phillip Mukasa accuses some UPDF officers of disregarding the ban making it difficult for the police to enforce it.

 

Tagged with: ban on movement of cattle at night cattle thefts
Mentioned: The Uganda People's Defense Forces – UPDF

