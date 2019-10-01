Nakasongola Council Approves Creation of Budyebo District

In short
The motion to carve out of Budyebo district from Nakasongola district was tabled by Bernard Kamoga the Secretary of Health and Education before district council. He asked the councillors to approve the new district to improve service delivery and attract more jobs.
