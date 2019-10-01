Brian Luwaga
Nakasongola Council Approves Creation of Budyebo District

1 Oct 2019, 11:18 Comments 127 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Analysis

In short
The motion to carve out of Budyebo district from Nakasongola district was tabled by Bernard Kamoga the Secretary of Health and Education before district council. He asked the councillors to approve the new district to improve service delivery and attract more jobs.

 

