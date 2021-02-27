Nakasongola Demands Better Services For Re-Electing Museveni

Gabriel Ngorok at his temporary house after he was displaced by rising waters at Lake Kyoga . Residents have spent close to a year asking for government to relocate them to safe place in vain

In short

In the 2021 Presidential elections, Museveni popularity in the Nakasongola district declined to 65% from 84.46 % which he scored in the 2016 elections. The NUP Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu made inroads and obtained 33% of the total votes cast in the district.