Nakasongola District Battles 20 Court Cases

Sam Kigula the LC 5 Chairman of Nakasongola . He was jointly sued with district by Kazire Health Products

In short

According to a report obtained from the office of Nakasongola District Chief Administrative Officer, the district is facing 20 court suits from residents and civil servants. The court suits include 15 land cases, alleged unlawful dismissal, interdiction, deletion from payroll and failure to accord a right to a fair hearing.