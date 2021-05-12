In short
In October 2020, Nakasongola district procured 25 smartphones worth 10 million Shillings and handed them to Councillors and the LCV Chairperson to aid them in research and communication during their term. The Councillors signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maintain the phones and hand them back to the district upon completion of their term.
Nakasongola District Councillors Resolve to Retain Govt Smartphones
Some of the district councillors in council session where they unanimously resolved to retain govt phones
In short
