Brian Luwaga
15:01

Nakasongola District, Town Councils Lack Physical Plans

26 Sep 2018, 15:00 Comments 139 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Analysis
Nakasongola town council is among those that operates without physical plan Brian Luwaga

Nakasongola town council is among those that operates without physical plan Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Juliet Nabwire the Nakasongola town physical planner says that the town council has since embarked on updating the draft physical plan and seek approval .

 

Tagged with: physical plans national physical planning board physical planning act 2010

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.