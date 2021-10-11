In short
Samuel Kigula the LC 5 Chairman of Nakasongola says that the committee will also make further consultations on the boundaries for proposed Nakasongola West and East Divisions.
Nakasongola Forms 13 Member Committee to Track its City Status
The front view of Nakasongola district council hall.The committee faces uphill task to decide on where both the district and city offices will be over ongoing land wrangle between Buganda and Buruuli chiefdom
