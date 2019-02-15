In short
The health workers attached at Nakasongola Health Center IV where arrested on Thursday by the police and officers from the State House Health Monitoring Unit. They were found in possession of Hepatitis B Vaccines in Luweero town council which they were planning to sell to private clinics.
Nakasongola Health Workers Arrested for Stealing Hepatitis B Vaccines
