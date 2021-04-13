Brian Luwaga
Nakasongola LCV Chairman Raises Red Flag Over Shoddy Road Works

13 Apr 2021, 16:52 Comments 56 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates

Alex Felix Majeme the Nakasongola District Chief Administrative officer says that he has already taken up the complaints and tasked the district engineer to defend the department over the alleged shoddy works.

 

Mentioned: Road and engineering department

