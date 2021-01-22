In short
Musaazi has rejected the results citing massive rigging and intimidation of his agents at polling stations. Musaazi cited Airfield A polling station located near Nakasongola Army Barracks, where almost all voters in register cast their votes which is impossible compared to low voter turnout across the district.
Loser in Nakasongola LCV Chairperson Race Attributes Defeat to Intimidation, Vote Rigging
