Brian Luwaga
17:31

Loser in Nakasongola LCV Chairperson Race Attributes Defeat to Intimidation, Vote Rigging

22 Jan 2021, 17:16 Comments 132 Views Nakasongola, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates

In short
Musaazi has rejected the results citing massive rigging and intimidation of his agents at polling stations. Musaazi cited Airfield A polling station located near Nakasongola Army Barracks, where almost all voters in register cast their votes which is impossible compared to low voter turnout across the district.

 

Tagged with: intimidation of agents vote rigging
Mentioned: Nakasongola Army barracks

