Brian Luwaga
12:59

Nakasongola LCV Candidates in NRM Primaries Trade Accusations of Bribery

11 Sep 2020

In short
Wandira who is also former LC 5 Chairman has accused the incumbent of soliciting Uganda People Defense Forces- UPDF soldiers from Katuugo army detach to vote for him at Kyabutayika and Bamusuuta Polling stations located in Kakooge Sub County.

 

