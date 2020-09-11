Nakasongola LCV Candidates in NRM Primaries Trade Accusations of Bribery

In short
Wandira who is also former LC 5 Chairman has accused the incumbent of soliciting Uganda People Defense Forces- UPDF soldiers from Katuugo army detach to vote for him at Kyabutayika and Bamusuuta Polling stations located in Kakooge Sub County.
Nakasongola LCV Candidates in NRM Primaries Trade Accusations of Bribery11 Sep 2020, 12:48 Comments 106 Views Nakasongola, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
