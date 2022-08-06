Nakasongola Leaders Divided Over Proposed City Boundaries

In short
There are disagreements about the boundaries of the city. While some leaders suggest that the entire district is elevated, others are proposing that the city should only take up an area within a radius of 10 kilometres from Nakasongola Town Council.
Nakasongola Leaders Divided Over Proposed City Boundaries6 Aug 2022, 13:54 Comments 51 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
