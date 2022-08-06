Brian Luwaga
13:56

Nakasongola Leaders Divided Over Proposed City Boundaries

6 Aug 2022, 13:54 Comments 51 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
Nakasongola town council which is among areas that will be elevated to city

In short
There are disagreements about the boundaries of the city. While some leaders suggest that the entire district is elevated, others are proposing that the city should only take up an area within a radius of 10 kilometres from Nakasongola Town Council.

 

