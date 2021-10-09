Brian Luwaga
Nakasongola Leaders Resolve To Relocate 1974 Families To Forest Reserve

9 Oct 2021 Nakasongola, Uganda
Gabriel Ngorok at his temporary house after he was displaced by rising waters . He is among the people whom the district want to relocate to forest reserve

In short
Sam Kigula, the LC 5 Chairperson of Nakasongola district, says that they intend to relocate the 1974 households displaced by the rising water levels and those evicted from the land belonging to Nakasongola Army Barracks.

 

