In short
Sam Kigula, the LC 5 Chairperson of Nakasongola district, says that they intend to relocate the 1974 households displaced by the rising water levels and those evicted from the land belonging to Nakasongola Army Barracks.
Nakasongola Leaders Resolve To Relocate 1974 Families To Forest Reserve
Gabriel Ngorok at his temporary house after he was displaced by rising waters . He is among the people whom the district want to relocate to forest reserve
Tagged with: Environment President Yoweri Museveni
Mentioned: Kyalubanga Forest Reserve Parliament of Uganda
