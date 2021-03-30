Nakasongola P7 Candidate Dies Hours To Exams Following Dog Bite

In short
According to Sekate, Semata attended the PLE briefing at Walukunyu C/U examination center on Friday but his life deteriorated on Saturday and was rushed to hospital in critical condition with severe pain in his arm following the dog bite on February 5, 2021.
Nakasongola P7 Candidate Dies Hours To Exams Following Dog Bite30 Mar 2021, 18:37 Comments 202 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Primary Leaving Examination 2020 rabid dogs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.