Nakasongola Prison Authorities Want Settlements On Adjacent Hill Stopped

In short
Evans Rock Abio, the Officer in Charge of Nakasongola Prisons, says that their safety is at stake because of the people occupying an adjacent hill in Wakibombo village. Abio explains that the settlers on the hilltop can view the entire prison, which compromises its safety.
Nakasongola Prison Authorities Want Settlements On Adjacent Hill Stopped5 Apr 2022, 13:34 Comments 61 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: security threats settlements on the hill
Mentioned: Nakasongola Prisons
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.