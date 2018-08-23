Nakasongola Town Councils Fail To Start Operations over Lack of Funds

In short
Sam Kigula the LC 5 Chairpersons of Nakasongola district explains that that in July this year district received a circular from Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning stopping the operationalization of town saying there were no funds to run them
Nakasongola Town Councils Fail To Start Operations over Lack of Funds23 Aug 2018, 18:38 Comments 97 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Report
