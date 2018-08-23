Brian Luwaga
18:38

Nakasongola Town Councils Fail To Start Operations over Lack of Funds

23 Aug 2018, 18:38 Comments 97 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Report

Sam Kigula the LC 5 Chairpersons of Nakasongola district explains that that in July this year district received a circular from Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning stopping the operationalization of town saying there were no funds to run them

 

