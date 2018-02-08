Strange Cattle Disease Hits Nakasongola District

In short
The disease has so far claimed seven head of cattle in Ttumba and Namika villages in Lwabyata Sub County. The affected pastoralists include Geoffrey Lubega, David Ssekyanzi, Pukye Ssentalo and Martin Sseninde among others.
Strange Cattle Disease Hits Nakasongola District8 Feb 2018, 16:47 Comments 349 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
A herd looking for water at Nakasongola district headquarters. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.