Nakatunya Prison Closed after Surge in COVID-19 Infections

In short
The facility was closed last week to allow fumigation and treatment of the affected inmates and staff. According to the Resident District Commissioner of Soroti, Patrick Okumu, the decision was taken to allow the COVID-19 team and management of prison to streamline on some issues he declined to mention.
Nakatunya Prison Closed after Surge in COVID-19 Infections13 Sep 2021, 19:41 Comments 164 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID- 19 Scare Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Spokesperson Nakatunya Prison covid-19 epicenter covid-19 pandemic
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.