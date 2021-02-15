Mugisha James
Nakawa Authorities Register Residents Over Emergency of Criminal Gangs

15 Feb 2021
Courtesy picture of Nakawa Resident City Commisioner Anderson Burora

In short
The gangs have staged more than 20 attacks since the January 14th, 2021 presidential elections on various roads, according to records at Jinja Road Police. This prompted the local authorities and security officials to hold an emergency security meeting at Kitintale Market to chat a way forward to put an end to the activities of the gangs.

 

