Nakawa Market Vendors Receive Tarpaulins to Manage Rain Challenge

In short
Speaking at the handover of the items to Kampala City Council Authority, Samuel Mabala, the country advisor Cities Alliance noted that through interaction with vendors, it came to their notice that there was a need to address the poor sanitation in the market.
Nakawa Market Vendors Receive Tarpaulins to Manage Rain Challenge30 Nov 2021, 20:15 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Nakawa Market
Mentioned: KCCA
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.